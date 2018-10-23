Despite curfew, 3 killed in fresh Kaduna attack

Three persons were killed on Monday in Kaduna despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the metropolis by the state government.

Violence broke out in some parts of the metropolis about 4:00pm on Sunday resulting in the burning of several houses and vehicles.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i consequently imposed curfew to stop the violence from spreading to other parts of the city.

However, in the early hours yesterday, gunmen said to have posed as members of a vigilante group, killed three young men in Narayi area of the city.

The gunmen, said to have driven a Hilux vehicle marked “JTF”, were said to have arrived the community around 2:00pm and abducted the young men who were later killed.

The burial of the victims took place yesterday amidst mass protest by the youths who blocked the major road leading to the community.

It took the efforts of religious and community leaders to pacify the angry youths who blamed security personnel “for not doing enough to protect” them despite the curfew.

Speaking in an interview with journalists when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen Muhammad Mohammed, visited the area as part of his assessment tour of security situation within the metropolis, a youth leader in the area, Emmanuel Godwin, said the gunmen came when people were sleeping.

“They came around 2:00am in a Hilux Van and they claimed they were vigilante members from Barnawa. We told them that Narayi is not their jurisdiction and they had no business coming to our community since we have our own vigilante group. As they were driving away, they picked

three boys as if they were arresting them.

“Shortly after they left with the boys they shot and killed them and dumped the corpses by the roadside,” the youth leader said.

Meanwhile residents in the metropolis have mobilised vigilante groups to beef up security around their communities from “enemies and invaders” as well as miscreants who may one to exploit the situation.

In Kawo New Extension, Anguwan Dosa, Badarawa, Malali, Anguwan Rimi, Narayi and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, among other places visited by the GOC, youths, armed with knives, machetes, swords and sticks, mounted roadblocks on major roads to their communities.