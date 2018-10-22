Despite curfew, Gunmen in Military uniform invade Kaduna, kill many

Several persons have been killed by unknown gunmen in Narayi area of Kaduna State.

The attackers, who were on military uniform, invaded the community early this Monday morning and opened fire on some young men who were guarding the area, according to Daily Post reports.

A resident of the area, who gave her name as Ene, revealed that the young men had mobilized themselves to avoid any intruder from entering the community because of the curfew.

She said, “We could not sleep last night because of the gunshots. Some young men were guarding the major road leading to Narayi to avoid any attacker from penetrating but early this morning, some soldiers in white Hilux van came there and pretended to be on patrol.

“They opened fire and Killed many of them. They left with some corpses but returned to dump three of the bodies this morning.

“The fear is that some youths have mobilized themselves for reprisals. As we speak, the whole Narayi is like a graveyard.”

