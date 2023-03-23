Despite emerging winner, Uba Sani heads to tribunal, challenges PDP’s 2023 governorship election results 

The Kaduna state Governor-elect, Sen. Uba Sani has stated his readiness to challenge some election results where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won with unimaginable margins.

Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Kaduna state guber election by INEC having polled 730,002 votes, while Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 719,196 votes to emerge as runner-up. A difference of 10,806 votes.

But the governor-elect while speaking with the Hausa Service of BBC, which was monitored in Kaduna, expressed surprise that PDP won some local government areas with bogus figures.

Senator Uba Sani said he will go to the Election Petition Tribunal to contest PDP’s victory in those areas, adding that after the verdict, the margin of victory between him and Alhaji Isa Ashiru, the PDP candidate, will widen.

The governor-elect who said that the election results were marred by irregularities in areas where PDP won, gave the example of Chikun local government area where the opposition got over 89,000 votes, describing the figures as unimaginable.

Senator Uba Sani however pledged to the people of Kaduna state ‘’to be fair and even handed to all, including those who didn’t vote for me. I’m glad with the outcome of the election. People came out and voted for me‘’.

Speaking on the allegation that his election was rigged, the Governor-elect said that such allegations is in the character of the Nigerian politician, adding that ‘’God gives power to whomsoever He wants and when He wants.

In 2011, when i lost the Kaduna central senatorial election, my supporters urged me to go to court but i refused, believing that that was not my time, as God willed it, I became Senator in 2019.’’

The governor-elect expressed confidence that he will be victorious at the Election Petition Tribunal where the opposition promised to challenge his victory, adding that he will also go to court to challenge PDP’s bogus victory in some local government.



