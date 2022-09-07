Despite hike in diesel price, firm pledges priority to customers’ needs

Amid the fuel scarcity and the hike in diesel price, a leading supplier of wholesale and retail automotive gas oil (AGO/Diesel) in Nigeria, Aazik Petroleum Limited, has disclosed that the firm would give priority to the needs of its customers.

The Managing Director, Aazik Petroleum limited, Frank Azikiwe, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, said his company’s strength lies in understanding the regional, local markets, and in the ability to identify supply demand gaps.

According to him, the company can manage multiple distribution channels across all sections of the downstream Oil and Gas value chain, adding that the company had developed extensive knowledge that enhances its activities over the years.

“The greatest desire of the company is to implement technologies to give added value to the materials extracted in its home country, applying international standards and norms to be competitive and helping to bring the country to a level of respect and equality.

“The services have a wide range of customers including international oil companies, government agencies, manufacturing industries, hotels, banks, and many more private businesses in Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that with over a decade of experience in providing a wide area of specialty services works, his company also provides volumes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) directly to the end consumers.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

