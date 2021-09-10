Despite Igboho’s detention, Yoruba Nation agitators set to resume rally

Barring any last-minute change, agitators have announced plans to resume Yoruba Nation protest on Saturday, September 11.

Blueprint learnt the rally is based on solidarity and support for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho currently in detention in Cotonou.

Yoruba Nation’s rallies had taken place in Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo States respectively.

Yoruba Nation agitation is a political ideology to realise the independence and sovereign country for the Yoruba race – Oduduwa Republic which many political leaders in the region have rejected.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, in a broadcast on Friday, disclosed that the rally would take place at the hometown of his embattled principal.

Igboho is from Aladikun compound in Modeke, Igboho, Oyo state.

The 48-year-old agitator, who was first detained at the Brigade économique et financière (BEF), is at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

In the last judgment, the Cour De’appal De Cotonou ordered that Igboho should be kept in prison custody.

Koiki said: “Yoruba Nation Rally will be happening in the town of our Father Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosa – Date: 11th of September 2021 – Time: 10:00am Host: Gbogbo Omo Yoruba Agbaye.”