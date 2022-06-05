Despite loss at APC primaries, Malagi redeems bus pledges to NUJ, NLC

The loss of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket at the recent party primaries has not dampened the movement for the actualisation of the governorship aspiration of Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi in the 2023 elections.

This assertion was made at the weekend in Minna by aides to the Niger state 2023 governorship aspirant led by Barrister Bala Marka during the presentation of two buses to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).He said: “As a man of honour, character and integrity, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi, has sent us here to redeem his promise of bus donation to the union. You will recall that he made this promise before the primaries. However, despite the turn of events at the primaries, Malagi is committed to fulfilling promises already made”.

He said the Malagi governorship aspiration had grown beyond an individual ambition into a mass movement that cannot be truncated by the antics of few people.

“I am aware of your concerns as well as those of the general public over the current situation. I can assure you that consultations are ongoing and outcome will be made public within the next few days. We are sure that at the end of the consultations, Malagi, the real choice of our people will bounce back strongly and in full gear,” Marka said.

He explained that Malagi had taken the NUJ as his primary constituency and ready to partner with the union towards development of the society while hoping that the bus will assist in easing transportation challenges of the NUJ Niger state council.

Barrister Marka also took the same message to Labour House Minna where he presented the bus donated to NLC by MalagiHe expressed the appreciation of Malagi to the Niger state NLC and restated his commitment towards enhancing workers welfare if given the opportunity. The former governorship aspirant urged the congress not to lose faith in God who gives and takes power from whomever He wants.

In a remark, Chairman Niger state Council of the NUJ Comrade Abu Nmodu, described Malagi as a man who contributed immensely to media development in the country.

