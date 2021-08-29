Despite my ouster, I’m still committed to APC – Oshiomhole



The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that despite issues surrounding his removal from office, he is still committed to the party.



Oshiomhole said he did not join APC to become chairman but to wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he said, he had achieved.



He spoke with Journalists in Abuja on Saturday at the sideline of the fundraising ceremony and the investiture of Ms Victoria Unoarumi as the 10th President of the Rotary Club of Abuja/Maitama.



The former governor of Edo state, who clarified that he published the court judgement quashing his removal from office to set merecords straight, said he did not regret ‘anything’.



“Life is not all about regrets. I am a very happy man or do you see me looking sad? I might look small but not sad. You can see that I have been active since I left office because I don’t think I need to be a chairman to remain relevant.

“I didn’t join the party to become chairman but because we wanted to form an alternate platform capable of taking PDP out of power and that objective was achieved.



“The judgment quashing my removal was not actually delivered last week. It was on July 2, 2020, about two weeks after I was removed from office. The only reason I decided to publish it was because I saw comments suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dismissed.



“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I accepted what happened in good faith and resolved I will not contest it. I promised to remain committed, do what I can as a party member to support the party.

“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on my rights. And as I took that decision to sleep on my rights, it has remained sleeping. I have decided for the purpose of party chairmanship to sleep on my rights and it remains happily so,” he said.



On the 2023 elections, the former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), expressed the optimism about its outcome, saying that God will not forsake Nigerians.



He said: “I have hopes not fears for 2023. People like to talk about their fears but for me, my life is about hopes. I think that by 2023 God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people.”

In his speech as the chairman of the occasion, Oshiomhole had called on Nigerians particularly politicians to key into the four-way test of Rotary to help humanity.



“I think you should go out and get more politicians to join the Rotary Club and instil these core four-way tests as part of the core values that should guide us in office.



“I am impressed by the fact that Rotary club is generally committed to supporting all kinds of courses particularly those who need support”, he said.

In her speech, the 10th President of Rotary Club of Abuja/Maitama, Ms Victoria Unoarumi, announced N8 million budget to carry out all the rotary proposed projects for the year, expressing the optimism that the projects will have positive impacts on the people upon completion.