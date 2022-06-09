Despite unstable power, Discos generates2.4trn in 5 years

The Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos), in spite of its perceived ineptitude raked in a total of N2.4 trillion as revenue between 2015 and 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

According to the NBS, revenue generated by the Discos in 2015 stood at N278.89 billion and rose to N303.03 billion in 2016, showing an 8.65 per cent growth rate.

Also, in 2017, revenue generated by the Discos increased by 22.25 per cent to N370.46 billion and further rose by 19.48 per cent in 2018 to N442.63 billion.

It further increased by 9.03 per cent in 2019, to N482.61 billion as well as a sustained positive growth of 9.15 per cent when N526.77 billion was collected in 2020.

The statistical agency disclosed this in its June Electricity Report which presents statistics on electricity from 2015 to 2020.

The report focuses on customer numbers, metered customers, estimated billing customers, and most importantly, electricity supply and revenue collected under the reviewed period.

In the 2020 revenue receipt, the highest collection was by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) with N102.10 billion. It was closely followed by EKEDC with N81.39 billion while the least collection was recorded in YEDC with N10.64 billion.

Nonetheless, electricity supplied to customers during the period of the review showed an unstable trajectory.

The NBS stated that in 2015, 20,337.40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) were supplied across Nigeria. This fell by 6.36 per cent in 2016, when 19,044.30 GWh were supplied. Also, it rose in 2017 by 2.04 per cent with 19,432.39 GWh and further rose in 2018 by 10.55 per cent with 21,483.25 GWh.

In total, electricity supplied in 2019 stood at 22,450.67 GWh but declined in 2020 by 1.82 per cent when 22,042.28 GWh were supplied.

