Dessers ready to dump Super Eagles for Belgium

Cyriel Dessers is still interested in playing for Belgium despite already committing his international future to Nigeria.

Dessers, 24, was born in Leuven to a Belgian father and qualifies for Nigeria through his mother.

The Genk striker was set to make his debut for Nigeria in March, but the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone was called off as result of the outbreak of the Covid-19.

The former NAC Breda striker is now ready to wait till September, when Belgium will be on duty, to make a final decision on his international future.

“One of my best friends is a video analyst of the Red Devils (Belgium), so I sometimes catch up on something, but I have not yet spoken to Roberto Martinez myself,” Dessers told Het Belang van Limburg.

“I now focus on Genk and make goals, the rest will come naturally. That has always been my motto. At the moment, the national team is not an issue, we will not know until September.

“Maybe I will be summoned somewhere, maybe not.”

Dessers was joint top scorer with 15 goals in the Dutch League last season.

He joined Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk in June after spending just a season with Heracles Almelo(Completesports.com)