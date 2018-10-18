Dettol commemorates global hand-washing day with over 2,000‎ pupils in Abuja

Over 2,000 children drawn from seven schools, across four local governments areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), participated in a symbolic hand-washing exercise organised by Dettol, to commemorate the Global Hand-washing Day (GHD), usually marked every October 15‎.

Speaking at the event which held at L.E.A Model school, Maitama, Abuja, the General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said the exercise was to guide the children on the proper ways of washing their hands, so as to prevent transmission of germs and combat childhood mortality.

Sriram further called on Nigerians to imbibe proper handwashing habit as a day-today routine, noting that such practice would reduce incidents of communicable diseases.

He said: “We know children wash their hands once a day but they need to wash their hands a minimum of five times a day. When they do that with an anti-bacterial soap, it would prevent illnesses and this is something we need for a healthy future in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he added that Dettol school hygiene programme has been able to educate over seven million children and teachers on good hygiene practices.

He sai: “We have one-to-one contact with children and teachers. Since we started, we have educated up to seven million children and teachers on good hygiene practice. So, it is a very humble effort from the company to create awareness on hand-washing.

In his speech, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, while commending the company, stressed that their activities and those of other partners in the health industry to promote good hygiene have helped in reducing the burden on the Federal Government.

Represented by the National Coordinator, Food Safety and Quality Programme, Mr. Fubara Chuku, the minister added that government is making efforts to include the techniques of proper handwashing in school curriculum to enable children learn it early in life.