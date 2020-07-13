Develop entrepreneurial skills without compromising professionalism, ARCON tasks members

President Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dipo Ajayi, has called on members nationwide to always strive towards developing entrepreneurial skills, without compromising professionalism.

Addressing journalists over the weekend in Abuja, Ajayi urged Nigerian architects not to be indifferent in their professional calling.

Speaking further, he stated that the council had concluded plans to conduct her 9th induction ceremony in which at least 50 architects will be registered and licensed to practice.

He also revealed that no fewer than 10 firms will be registered during the virtual induction scheduled to hold Wednesday, July 15.

While calling on the new architects to look beyond the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he assured that his council will continue to respond positively towards ensuring the upliftment of architectural practice in Nigeria and beyond.

He said the council arranged to issue certificates to the inductees at different council’s nearest office to them.

He said: ”Architects are leaders in the construction industry all over the world and Nigerian architects can’t afford to be indifferent.”

”Our council will continue to work ahead of time to position you (newly registered architects) and indeed all architects at a vantage standing.”