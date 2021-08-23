Developing Nigeria through cyber tech

No doubt, Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and material resources. This assertion is truer when men like Dr Ahmad Halilu Shaba are using their talents to harness Nigeria’s potential. And this has made the nation a proud member of the developing worldWhen on February, 25, 2021, our talented fishing President Muhammadu Buhari recognised this golden fish, whom they say has no hiding place, and nominated him to the Senate to be screened and certified as the substantive Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency, NASDRA, the sun of luck really fell on Nigeria.



Today, few months after his appointment, Dr Shaba has proved that he is a square peg in a square hole. Anybody who is conversant with the workings of NASDRA and its enabling law, will be proud to say that through this director-general of the agency, NASDRA has been living up to its responsibilities and fulfilling its mandate.Dr. Shaba, a seasoned scholar and technocrat who joined the federal public service in 1989, has over 21 years post doctoral degree research work in remote sensing and vast experience in cyber technology, safety and management.



Shaba, who started his public service career at the National Population Commission before moving to the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger state as a lecturer, is today leading NASDRA to deliver on its mandate to drive the country’s development through the use of cyber technology.Nigeria, a signatory to the United Nations convention on the Sustainable Development Goals, SGGs, was in dire need of an effective and efficient space agency which is the norm all over the world, as a leading catalyst for the achieving the SDGs. Not many in this part of the world are aware of the onerous role the space agency is playing in the advancement and achievement of the SDGs.Nigerians should be proud of the achievements so far recorded by the NASDRA through the ability of the director general, Dr. Shaba, who has in so short a time made the Nigeria space programme a model for developing countries.The path charted and the success story recorded by the Shaba led NASDRA have served as an encouragement to developing countries intending peaceful use of space technology for their socio-economic development. Nigeria’s success in space technology, despite its initial negative perception that the programme is only reserved for the developed nations, is today quite inspiring and commendable through the efforts of Dr. Shaba.The achievement of Shaba as the DG of the NASDRA is a clear indication that the nation is on course in achieving its SDGs targets. It is also a clear indication that our nation and people are already feeling and reaping the positive impact of its space exploration agency.

Through the hardwork of the DG, the campus of the agency, its capacity building strategies and its various images across the globe shows clearly that our nation is already reaping the fruits of the efficient and capable era of Dr. Ahmed Halilu Shaba. Indeed, there is no gainsaying that the international collaborative effort of the DG is paying Nigeria well.The initiative of the DG shows that against all odds, Nigeria remains determined to pull down barriers that tend to retard its socio-economic development through the application of space technology. Through the efforts of the DG, Nigerians are now convinced more than ever that the Nigerian space agenda is real and a noble goal, it is now a new song in the lips of all. We should therefore not only join in singing this collective song but support Shaba in his herculean job of spurring development through space technology.

A few examples will suffice here on what the director-general is doing and is planning to do to ensure the sustainable development of the country through the national space programme which NASDRA is anchoring. Sustainable development, which is defined as development which allows the present generation to satisfy their yearning without infringing the yearnings of the future generation, is what Shaba is ensuring today.He has ensured that the sustainability of this development follows the three basic elements of the protection of the environment, economic efficiency and above all fairness.This man is seen as the best director-general in terms of administrative acumen and proficiency.

Shaba’s success story is simple. His innovative approach of using the space programme in leapfroging the sustainable development of our country is noteworthy. These innovations of his involve addressing the nation’s basic needs through innovations and capacity building, ensuring that sustainability is guaranteed at all time.

This innovational approach of his is basically about using space technology systematically and pragmatically in ensuring poverty reduction, agricultural development, environmental protection, urban planning and disaster risk management, etc.NASDRA is working in conjunction with the malaria prevention agency on a programme to design a map which would lead to the capturing of areas that are prone to malaria. NASDRA’s efforts in the development of telemedicine through the Federal Ministry of Health is noteworthy as it has ensured the SDG3 programme is ensured.With the profile of the director general as enunciated above, it is expected that as we move forward, Nigeria will gain more from the proficiency of Dr Shaba as in so short a time he has really impacted all spheres of our national life in such areas as medicine, education, disease control, security, etc. We, the citizens, must always appreciate those impacting on us like Ahmed Halilu Shaba.Wada writes from Abuja