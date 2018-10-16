Developing the castor seed value chain

The potential of castor products, arguably Nigeria’s most under-utilized oil seeds as an industrial raw material with value chain advantage once again came to the fore at a recent forum, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Apart from the usual resource based (petroleum) sector of the economy, the agriculture sector is perhaps the most important in the nations’ economy development especially in the provision of food and raw materials.

This further serves to develop the sector and also act as a boost to the manufacturing sector.

Castor seed has a vast number of applications and benefits Agriculture is another means of making good money in any community.

Castor product in the agricultural value chain is a very important element that cannot be overlooked.

Castor seed, obtained from the castor plant, is one of the few medicinal, powerful laxative.

Perhaps one of the best-known medicinal uses for castor oil is that it is a natural laxative.

It also promotes wound healing, birth control, child delivery, stands as an impressive antiinflammatory effect and reduces acne as well as fights fungus.

The oil is packed with the goodness of omega-6 essential fatty acids that are extremely good for promoting luxuriant hair growth.

The warm castor oil, when applied on the scalp stimulates blood circulation and opens the pores of the hair follicles thereby nourishing the hair from its roots.

It is widely used in hair care products, keeps your hair and scalp healthy and skin creams to promote a number of benefits, it is a natural moisturizer.

Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid.

The oil extracted from the castor bean (Ricinus Communis) already has a growing international market, assured by more than 700 uses, ranging from medicines and cosmetics to substituting petroleum in the manufacturing of Biodiesel, plastics and lubricant.

Yield of castor seed in the three main producing countries (China, Brazil and India) in twenty years.

From the seeds of Ricinus communis, castor oil is an important feedstock for the chemical industry because it is the only commercial source of ricinoleic acid, a hydroxy fatty acid.

Nigeria being a fertile and blessed country not only in Africa but world at large with a massive commercial international influence at the stage is to tap in this innovation and see how to take its own share of the agricultural markets.

RMRDC to the rescue In an attempt to add value to castor seed, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in conjunction with Farm Tech Biogene PVT Ltd India to explore international opportunities for castor seed development in Nigeria.

RMRDC, Doko Ibrahim The Director General RMRDC, Dr. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim said the Council is vested with the mandate to research and develop locally available agricultural and mineral resources in Nigeria, adding that the Council will distribute improved castor seed varieties developed and tested in India to castor farmers locally.

He said promoting the availability of quality agricultural commodities in sustainable quantities for use in the manufacturing sector was one of the Council’s cardinal programmes towards achieving its mandate.

He added that, “this initiative aimed at promoting the development of castor value chain, based on the relationship between Farm tech Biogene PVT Ltd, india and RMRDC.

In line with agreement reached with the company and based on the advice and experience of Dr.

Zaveri, in some countries in subSahara Africa, RMRDC is introducing 3 castor seed varieties (ng B2, Castor ng 222 and GCH7) for farm trials locally”.

“The intervention of RMRDC in the castor value chain development in Nigeria is increasing the availability of seeds for industrial processing locally.

The number of farmers participating in castor seed production has increased tremendously and it is on record that annual production of castor seed has increased from less than 5000 tonnes per annum to more than 20,000 tonnes per annum within the last 5 years”, he stated.

Indian experts to the rescue Speaking, the National President, Castor Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria Mr.

Lawal Ali, said the conviction to bring the experts from India was when he visited their farm which is nothing compared to what is available in the country.

“When I visited their R&D farms in India, I noticed the great achievements they had acquired compared to what we have here.

I brought them to see how we can make our Nigeria castor farm will be like theirs.

They are here with their experts and ready to support us with their seeds for us to achieve greatness.

This partnership with the experts is to train and grow proper seeds to advance our agro sector”, he said.

During the interactive sessions, the CEO of Farm Tech Biogene PVT Ltd, India Dr. Pranjivan Zaveri disclosed to the stakeholders the necessary information they needed for the growth of this seed becoming viable to the economy.

In his goodwill message, the Director, Plantation Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr.

Quadri Alalekan said that seed is a fundamental part in every agricultural setting and it is important both in production and pharmaceutical sector.

Going beyond theory Also speaking, the Director Agriculture and Agro Allied Department RMRDC Dr. Gabriel Awoleyin said that the initiative should go beyond theory and for there to be a practical experiments by every agricultural sector to achieve the aim of bringing in foreign partners from India to synergize as well as strategizing to gain from their experience and to engage all the idle industries of castor not to remain idle.

According to the result obtained from the study by experts, castor value chain in Nigeria is comprised of six principal players: input suppliers who supply the farmers with planting materials and technology, the farmers who perform all the production and harvesting, the processors who buy the seeds to extract the oil, the marketers and exporters who buy and sell the castor seed, oil and cake and the end users.

Imbibing this initiative will bring job opportunities to the country.

On the contrary, research shows that Nigeria spends a 100 billion naira annually on castor oil importation, which entails the initiative to be a positive one.

