Development of Ibadan, key to my political agenda – Adegoke





All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo South senatorial aspirant Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has disclosed that the development of Ibadan is key to his political agenda.

The APC senatorial aspirant made this known during his consultation with APC leaders in Ibadan North and Ibadan North East areas of the Oyo South senatorial district.

Olooye Adegoke pointed out that Ibadan deserved special status in infrastructural development and that there were lots of areas within Ibadan metropolis that needed urban renewal in order to attract more development.

He stressed that if giving opportunity to represent Oyo South senatorial district at the senate, he would use his wealth of experience, international exposure and contact to attract development into Ibadan and Oyo state as whole.

“Development of Ibadan is key in my political agenda, Ibadan is my pride and I use to proud of Ibadan anywhere I find myself. That is why I have all my investments in Ibadan. Aweni Estate with 68 Apartments, Solutions 93.9FM, Channel 8 Group of hotels and others. There are lots of intervention fund which we can harnesses to do some infrastructural development”, he said.

“Urban renewal is needed in some areas in the district as well as the state as whole, which will attract more development into the city and the state as whole. I have the international exposure, experience, contact and wherewithal to attract development into Ibadan, Oyo South and the state as whole. We would work together with the state government to achieve these”.

