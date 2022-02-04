Devt: We’ll broaden Nigeria – China pact if… – PDP

The national chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said the party would broaden cooperation between China and Nigeria if it returned to power in 2023.

A statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday indicated that Ayu gave the assurance on Friday when a two-man delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Messrs Wu Baocai and Li Ineijian, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said, “Nigeria was impressed with the great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years, which was largely due to the vision of the ruling Communist Party of China, the will of the government and the discipline of the people.

“PDP thank you for the gesture of cooperation, the invitation to the PDP leadership and the Nigerian youths to visit China in addition to the plan to boost educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between our country and yours.

The statement partly read “There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation. This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a checquered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country. The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of life of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours. The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship.”

On his part, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr. Baocai, said the Communist Party of China (CPC) had decided to open a party office in the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs and the need to deepen political ties.