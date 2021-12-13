Deway hails Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim at 55

A leading Kwara South Senatorial Aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Olabode Oyedepo (widely known as Deway), has described Senator Rafiu Ibrahim’s politics in Kwara South as impactful.

Otunba Oyedepo who congràtulated Ibrahim in a statement added that his loyalty to the Saraki’s dynasty over the years was commendable.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, Adebayo Olodan, he described the Senator who represented Kwara South at the 8th National Assembly as his brother from another mother.

Deway particularly appreciated the PDP Chieftain for his impactful politics in Kwara South and for his loyalty to the Saraki’s dynasty over the years.

“Today, l celebrate my brother from another mother, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim as he turns 55 today.

“Sen. Ibrahim has over the years made a seamless transmission from banker to am impactful and a fine breed politician.

“He has been able to impact his constituency, first as a member of Kwara House of Assembly, secondly as a member of the Lower Chamber and the lately as a member of the Red Chamber.

“Added to the above is the fact that he has remained a loyal Sarakite since he took to politics,” he said.

Deway, the former Chairman of Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) however prayed for sound health, strength and resources for Sen. Ibrahim to continue to impact humanity.

Related

No tags for this post.