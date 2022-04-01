DG hails Army’s support for NYSC

The Director-General (DG) of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the Nigerian Army for its consistent support to the Scheme.

The DG was speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General S Sulaiman, in Owerri, Imo state on Wednesday.

General Ibrahim expressed deep appreciation to military formations across the country for providing security and accommodation in the Barracks for corps members.

The Director-General affirmed that the enabling environment created through partnership between the Army and the NYSC had enhanced the performance of corps members in their primary assignment.

He congratulated the Brigade Commander on his new posting, while wishing him success in his duty tour.

In his response, Brigadier General Sulaiman thanked the Director-General for the visit, describing it as a further demonstration of his commitment and concern for the security and general welfare of corps members.

Sulaiman praised the existing cordial working relationship between the Brigade and the NYSC Imo state secretariat, even as he assured of continued support for the Scheme.

The Director-General had earlier visited the NYSC Imo state orientation camp where he addressed the 2022 Batch “A” Stream II Corps Members who are currently undergoing their Orientation Course.

He counselled them on the need to strengthen the bond of unity, dedication to service, self-employment and the importance of responsible usage of the Social Media.