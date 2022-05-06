DG NYSC counsels Nigerians on healthy lifestyle, safety

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has counseled drivers in the to be conscious of their health and conditions of their vehicles at all times in order to ensure their safety and that of other road users.

He said the physical and mental health of all drivers is critical to their overall performance, adding that a healthy driver would drive well due to his alertness and process information for effective driving.

He stated further that in order to avoid fatal road accidents, all drivers must take their health serious and adopt healthy lifestyles.

He stated this Thursday in his address at the workshop organised for NYSC drivers, with the theme; “The Driver’s Health Status: A Panacea for Accident Management and Control”, held at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja.

He said road accidents have claimed many lives in recent times with some of the causative factors attributable to stress, sleep deprivation, fatigue, drunkenness, illness, bad eyesight, drug abuse, among others.

He said as management is committed to the enhancement of the welfare and efficiency of staff, it would also intensify efforts aimed at safe driving among NYSC drivers.

“Apart from regular servicing of vehicles, we have accorded priority attention to the drivers’ health, especially through routine medical checks. Don’t joke with your health because you are very important to us and we cherish you. Be very honest in your dealings and we don’t want to hear any case of misconduct from any of you. I am happy that NYSC staff are very wonderful people,” he said.

