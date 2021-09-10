DG NYSC lauds Army’s 8 division for support

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has expressed appreciation for the support given to the scheme by the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Division’s headquarters in Sokoto, General Ibrahim said the Army had remained a pillar and dependable partner of the scheme since inception.

The DG thanked the 8 Division for prioritising the protection of corps members, NYSC camps and other facilities in its areas of responsibility.

He expressed commitment to further strengthening the cordial relationship between the scheme and the Nigerian Army.

Responding on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, Major General U.U. Bassey, the Division’s Chief of Staff, Brig-General M.A. Abdullahi, thanked Ibrahim for the visit, and assured him that their support for NYSC would be sustained.