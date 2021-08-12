DG NYSC warns corps members to avoid cutting corners



The director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members to desist from cutting corners but engage in patriotic activities.

He warned them during his visit to orientaion camp in Asaya, Kogi state today.



The Kogi state NYSC orientation camp in Asaya was filled with euphoria as it glowed with the presence of the Director-General of NYSC. The camp had the honour of hosting the DG who was on a tour to several NYSC camps.



In his speech to the 2021 Batch B stream 1 corps members, Brig-General Ibrahim congratulated the corp members on their successful completion of studies from various schools.



The NYSC boss once again expressed deep sympathy with the entire NYSC family on the loss of fellow corp members by autocrash.

He then admonished the corps members on the need to be security-conscious and avoid embarking on unauthorised and night travels.

Furthermore, he implored them to be conscious of the kind of news they disseminate through the social media platforms, advising them to use the media to promote the unity of the country.



More so, he warned them to avoid engaging in cybercrime, drugs and other social vices. He equally charged the them to be good ambassadors of themselves, their parents, NYSC, and the nation at large.



The Director-General warned against bribery and every other forms of social vices. He also stressed the need to observe all COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.



The state coordinator, Mr. Taofic Lasaki thanked the D.G and his entourage for the time visit to Kogi state NYSC orientation camp.