DG tasks corps members on COVID-19 safety campaign



Corps members have been advised to sensitise their compatriots on the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19 as they were deployed to their places of primary assignment.

Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu lbrahim, stated this Monday in a virtual address to corps members marking the end of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One orientation ciourse.



He advised them to also present themselves for COVID-19 vaccination, adding that there is nothing harmful with the vaccine.



“For you to be protected please get yourselves vaccinated and in all the communities you will be deployed, sensitise the members that there is nothing harmful when one is vaccinated.Protect yourselves so that you can protect others. Don’t let down your guards. You must adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical safety protocols of COVID-19″, he said.”



He reiterated the proper use of face mask, washing of hands, application of hand sanitiser and social distancing.

He warned the corps members to be security conscious and avoid indulging in acts that can endanger their lives.



Furthermore, the DG admonished the young graduates not to board vehicles by the roadside, but rather go to designated motorparks in order to ensure their safety.



He added that the scheme had partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps, both at its national headquarters in Abuja and at the state level, including the transport unions on the need to provide roadworthy vehicles and other modalities that would ensure accident-free journey for corps members while travelling.



He advised them to approach the military barracks, corps lodges, NYSC state secretariats and palaces to pass the night whenever their journey is going beyond six in the evening.

“All of you must be conscious of your security and you must not put yourselves in harm’s way. You must not travel at night and for those of you going on relocation you must adhere to this instruction.”Go to the designated motor parks and under no condition must you board vehicles by the roadside.”Your parents have invested so much in you and they want return on their investment. The Federal Government cares for you, NYSC loves you and we don’t want anything untoward to happen to you,” he said.



Ibrahim further urged them to continue with the post-camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme they started in camp, stating that white colar jobs are scarcely available so urged corps members to take advantage of the NYSC platform to excel in life.



“Thousands of ex-Corps Members that embraced the SAED opportunity some years ago are now self-reliant, employers of labour and contributing their quota to national development.”



The NYSC boss advised the youth to use the social media to promote national unity and integration and be careful with the type of information they transmit online.



“Be careful on what you post on the social media. Be of good conduct and don’t cut corners. You are the leaders of this country. Avoid cybercrimes, shun drugs, work hard, pursue your dreams with passion and commitment and the sky will be your limit.”

General Ibrahim admonished the corps members to take advantage of Community Development Service of the NYSC to render selfless services and initiate laudable projects that would improve the living standards of their host communities.



He counselled them to make friends with members of their host communities and create good friendship that would leave positive memories even after their service year, just as he promised prompt response to corps members’ distress calls if they follow the right channels of communication.