DHQ allays fear over alleged deployment of UN fighting equipment



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Tuesday, allayed fear of citizens over alleged deployment of UN fighting equipment in Nigeria’s territory.

Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in a statement said, the Nigerian military under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor assure Nigerians that the country is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops to Nigerian soil.

According to the military spokesperson, “The Defence Headquarters wishes to react to some social media video clips been circulated arising from the presence of some United Nations Peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment sighted recently in Benin, Edo state. This has resulted to insinuations which are inimical to public peace and may even cause panic”.

The Acting Director, Defence Information explained that presently, Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations Peace keeping operations.

He noted that the most recent is United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Southern Sudan.

The Mission, he said is commanded by a Nigerian, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

“It should be noted that the UN doesn’t have its own troops, rather it enter into agreement with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions,” the DDI said.

Brigadier General Gusau concluded that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with Nigerian troops who were inducted into UNISFA mission last month.

