DHQ gets new spokesperson as Army approves new postings

Major General OJ Akpor has been appointed as Director Defence Information (DDI).

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, said the Chief of Army Staff Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya also approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

He said the posting was part of efforts to rejig and reinvigorate the Nigerian Army (NA).

Those affected in the reshuffling include General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other senior officers.

He said General Yahaya charged all the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments.

“Those redeployed in the current posting are Major General GA Umelo from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters ( Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director General, Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services, Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

“Others are; Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army), Major General MT Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate, Major General AE Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations, Major General UT Musa from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General CU Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications, Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General LT Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning.

“Additionally Major General OJ Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters ( Directorate of Defence Information) and appointed Director Defence Information, Major General AA Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General LA Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training, the statement stated.

