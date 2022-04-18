Dialogue with IPOB, ASUU to ensure peace, Bishop tells FG 

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Dr. Callistus Onaga, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to listen to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Onaga who made the call in his Easter message to the nation, said dialoguing with the pro-Biafra group would bring peace to the country and reduce tension and agitations.

The clergyman also called on the federal government to look into the grievances of the striking university teachers to save education from going down the drain.

Onaga said in the spirit of the Easter celebration, implored the federal government to employ dialogue to tackle the issue of Biafra agitation.

“In the spirit of the risen Lord who stood for love and equity for all, I call on the federal government to toe the path of dialogue in its handling of the various agitations being witnessed presently in various parts of the country, especially that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



“I’m of the view that looking critically at the issues and concerns being raised and addressing them properly would calm the minds of the agitators and give a sense of belonging to the regions of the country, which feel short-changed or unjustly treated in the current arrangement. Nothing can ever take the place of dialogue in human relationships,” he said.