Diaspora Akokwa indigenes plan big for 2021 Ofala Festival

Activities marking the 2021 Ofala festival by the people of Akokwa in Ideato LGA, Imo state are on top gear for a most memorable edition of the event slated for the 28th of December at the palace of his royal majesty in Akokwa.

The fever pitch excitement among the indigenes of the ancient city is not restricted to the home base alone, the Diaspora Akokwa community are currently at the forefront of mobilising mass participation in this year’s edition of the event.

In a statement on Friday, Royal Majesty Ikenna C Okolie (V), said, “Ofala festival in Igboland is given the highest attention when it comes to Igbo festivals. Most kingdoms, towns, communities, etc, prepare ahead of time since the date of the Ofala is known.

“Interestingly, it is a festival that only the traditional heads of kingdoms, towns, communities, etc, determine because it stands as a remembrance of their coronation or coming to the throne.

“This festival is always colourful, graced with recognition of individuals and friends who in one way or the other contributed to the development of the kingdom. It is equally seen as a time for the traditional rulers and his council of Chiefs to thank the ancestors for their protection, blessings and care.”