Diaspora group moves to adopt Ogun secondary school

A Diaspora network, Beyond Remittance, has met with the Ogun state government on its plan to adopt Simawa High School in Sagamu local government area of the state.

Simawa High School is one of the schools listed by the state government under its “Adopt A School” policy, which encourages the organised private sector to support the rehabilitation of primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to the state government, the school which was established in 1980 has 1,397 students with 12 classrooms.

The group of Nigerians based in the United States under the aegis of “Beyond Remittance,” Monday, met with the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbadu, in Abeokuta to formally intimate the government on the plans to adopt Simawa High School.

Representatives of the group led by Ms. Bukola Shonuga told Arigbadu and the management of the ministry that the ‘Beyond Remittance’ group had developed a detailed proposal on the adoption, having carried out its independent research on the school and its needs.

Shonuga, a New York based media practitioner, said lack of access to the officials of the government had delayed the take-off of the group’s plan for the Simawa High School.

She added that the group had submitted (via email and hand delivered) a proposal accompanied by a letter of recommendation from the Consulate of New York to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Office.

According to her, the Beyond Remittance team seeks to transfer knowledge to the younger generation, as part of the members’ resolve to give back to society.

Responding, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu who received the three-member team during the management meeting of his ministry applauded the Diaspora network for its intention to adopt the school, which according to him, would help drive the revitalization efforts by the government in the education sector.