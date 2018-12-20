Dickson signs Bayelsa’s security bill into law

The Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, has signed into law the CDickson signs Bayelsa’s security bill into law

ommunity Safety Corps Amendment Bill 2018 recently passed by the state House of Assembly.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as expressing optimism that the amended law would enable security agencies and vigilance groups carry out their operations more effectively in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the signing, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Friday Benson, described the amended law as an embodiment of all security-related laws passed by the state legislature.

Benson said the bill was given expeditious passage in line with the prevailing collaboration between the legislature and the executive in order to improve the security situation in the state.

His words: “The amendment became necessary because we have to bring in the element of vigilance groups. That is why we will not be doing vigilante law separate from the community safety corps.

“That means the new law is an embodiment of several security elements brought together to ensure that we have a very holistic and robust security outfit that will be able to take care of the security challenges in the state.”

Also speaking, the Majority Leader, Peter Akpe, explained that the assembly merged some of its earlier security legislations, including the Community Safety Corps Law, to make for easy implementation.

