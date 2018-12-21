Dickson tables N275 billion budget for 2019

Bayelsa state governor Hon. Seriake Dickson has presented an appropriation bill of N275billion to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and approval ahead of 2019 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget on the floor of the house in Yenagoa, Dickson said the estimates comprised a capital expenditure of about N47.1 billion.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened ‘Budget of final completion’; the governor who said the budget would focus on finishing and completion of ongoing capital projects, called on intervention agencies and stakeholders to pay their taxes to the state.

On sectoral allocations, Dickson announced N31 billion for Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, which got the lion share, followed by Education with over N23 billion while health was allocated N6 billion.

Power Ministry got N4 billion; and Ministry of Information was given N2 billion.

Others are Science and Technology which got N1.5billion with Trade, Industry and Investment having N4 billion.

He called on political leaders to play according to the rule by respecting the laws of the state warning that leaders should not consciously plan violence.

The Governor further submitted; “Let campaigns go on in a free and fair atmosphere while the security agencies conduct themselves in an impartial manner.

“At the end of the day, the choice of the people would prevail. The era of brigandage violence during election is over. Contestants should refrain from making inflammable utterances.

“The state is opening up. Many will come into the state. No political office is worth spilling of the blood of any Bayelsan. The right of the people to vote, to have their votes count should be upheld.”

