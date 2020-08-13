DICON on the match to regain lost glory – Magashi

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has said that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) was on the match to regain its lost glory by maintaining global acceptable standard in the production military weapons and equipment.

The Minister said this Thursday in Kaduna while concluding a two-day working visit to DICON Kaduna, where he inaugurated the refurbished Ballistic vest Production Unit and the Special Equipment factory.

DICON, which is celebrating 56 years of existence, is the premiere Defence Ministry parastatal charged with the statutory mandate to produce ammunition, small and light weapons and other military items for the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

A statement by the Special Assistant to Minister, Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi urged the management DICON not to compromise standard.

Magashi praised the Nigerian founding fathers for their foresight in establishing the Corporation in 1964.

He described the performance of the Director General of DICON Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu as “outstanding”, for driving the statutory mandate and keying into the local content pplicy of the Federal Government.

In his remarks, Ezugwu said he appreciated the Support of the federal government for empowering the Corporation to deliver on its mandate, adding that such strategic support has given impetus to enhanced productive capabilities of DICON.

The DICON last year produced the Nigeria’s first Mine Resistance Ambush Protected Armoured Vehicles (MRAPS), which has been acclaimed game changer in the fight against Bolo haram in the North east.