Diesel hike: River basin mulls solar- based irrigation, rolls out four new tractors 

Managing director, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority Ilorin , Engineer Adeniyi Saheed Aremu Wednesday said the basin was in talks with a German firm to migrate to solar- based irrigation system to save the rising cost of diesel.

Aremu said the basin was poised to ensuring an all year round farming system that will not depend on rain fed agriculture.

Aremu disclosed this at the official handover of four new tractors to the area offices of the agency.

They included Ejiba, Ilorin Shonga and Lokoja area offices.

Aremu while handing over the tractors and it’s impliments to the area managers at a brief ceremony held at the head quarters of the River Basin in Ilorin said , the federal government through the agency made the tractors available for famers to commence early preparation for this year farming season.

The managing director urged the area offices to remite regularly to the basin, proceeds from hiring of the tractors to boost it internal generated revenue (IGR).

“If we are able to generate more capital, we will improve and we will give you more,” he said.

Aremu advised the area managers to ensure regular maintenance of the tractors and it’s impliments to justify federal government huge investments in the project.

Responding, Ilorin area manager, Mallam Yahahaya Mohmmed Musa, said the tractors and its impliments were timely.

He urged the agency to acquire more land for the areas offices saying that more people including coporapate and individual farmers are craving for more land under the basin for farming.

Musa said the “available land for farming is declining in fertility because of continueous farming”.

He assured that the new tractors will improve the basin IGR even as he requested that additional tractors and impliments be procured for the areas offices to met the high demands from farmers.