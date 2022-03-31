DIG Sanni Usman, 8 others to investigate Abuja Stadium vandalism

Retired DIG Sanni Usman will head the panel to investigate the wanton destroying and vandalism of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja after Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup playoffs draw with Ghana that ended 1-1 a piece.

Irate fans went on rampage, destroying all within their sight after the game with security officials helpless despite shooting canister to tear gas to scare away the hoodlums who were enraged about the inability of their team to be in Qatar for the World Cup.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who set up the committee described the acts of vandalism as saddening and unacceptable.

His words: “Nigerians must stop destroying government property. Anyone identified to be culpable in acts of vandalism at the national stadium will be prosecuted by the Federal Government. This must stop. The willful destruction of Government property across the country is unacceptable and must be condemned. While the failure to qualify is regrettable, the destruction is unacceptable and unjustified.

“I am giving this assurance that the necessary steps will be taken to deal with the issues that have led to Nigeria’s inability to qualify. All I am asking for now is patience from millions of Nigerians.” Dare said.

Other members of the committee include, Dr. Henry Nzekwu – Vice Chairman, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye ,Alhaji Abba Yola, Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, Director Federations and Elite Athletes Department of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs. Tayo Oreweme, Mr. Mitchell Obi, Representative of the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS) and Olumide Bamiduro of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports will serve as secretary.

The terms of reference for this investigative panel will be communicated in due course.