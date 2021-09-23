Digital entrepreneurship critical to sustainable digital economy — DG NITDA

Director-general National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has stated that digital entrepreneurship was crucial in ensuring sustainable digital economy.

He said this in Abuja on Wednesday, while delivering a keynote address at a one-day action oriented roundtable/interface organised by Civil Society Groups for Good Governance with the theme “Maximizing Potentials of Digital Entrepreneurship for Youth Empowerment and Self Reliance.”

Speaking on the topic, “Fast-tracking Digital Revolution in Nigeria through the Mandate of NITDA”, Abdullahi who was represented by his special assistant (Digital Transformation) Dr Aminu Lawal, stated that the rapid evolution of digital technology has made it possible for people to access information and has in turn, led to effectiveness in work environment.

Abdullahi stated that NITDA has various initiatives that are geared towards digital entrepreneurship, citing Digital ‘States Initiatives Programmes’ as an example.

He said NITDA has trained over 6000 youths on digital marketing, content creation, branding and many more, adding that other trainings were undertaken, including training People Living with Disabilities, Women in ICT and training artisans on mobile phone repairs which were all aimed at teaching them how to derive economic value from digital technologies.

He noted that in order to carry out its mandates and objectives as stipulated by the NITDA Act 2007, the Agency is guided by its Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021 – 2024, which is in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.