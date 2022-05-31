Digital firm campaigns for more girls to embrace ICT



The Managing Director of Inq.Digital Nigeria, Valentine Chime, has stressed the need to encourage females to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for sustainable development of the country.



He explained at an event to mark this year’s International Girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT Day) in Lagos, that the ceremony was observed in over 166 nations globally, adding that the programme is coordinated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The event is celebrated yearly to create a global environment that empowers and encourages girls and young women to consider careers in ICT.



At the 2022 STEM Future for Girls ceremony with the theme: “Access And Safety,” which was attended by regulators, private sector operators, women STEM leaders in Nigeria, academics and policy makers, the speakers harped on safeguarding girls and young women to thrive and participate in STEM as a way to closing the equality gap in the sector.



Chime noted: “It has never been more expedient for girls and women to embrace technology as a career path and inspire the next generation of female technologists.”



He stressed the significance of women’sinvolvement in STEM fields and the company’s commitment and focus on recruitment of women into technical roles within the organisation.

The MD went on to say that Inq.’s support for initiatives such as Girls-in-ICT Day, which helps to highlight this essential purpose, is to build a world in which there would be no gender discrimination when it comes to the progress of STEM fields.



Managing Director of e-Business Life Communications Limited, organisers of the Girls-in-ICT Day event, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, stated that while there had been some progress with women’s participation in STEM, the ratio of women choosing careers in STEM to those choosing careers traditionally expected of women remains low.



She encouraged everyone present and all agencies to be a part of training events and help support organisations that are working to make sure women have opportunities in the STEM sector.



The event had numerous fascinating activities, such as a quiz and video competition, a roundtable discussion with the girls on their challenges regarding STEM subjects and an award presentation to several agencies for their continuous support for females in ICT.



Inq. Digital Nigeria received the ICT Girls Advocacy Award for the ongoing support it provides for programmes that encourage women to pursue careers in STEM fields. Upon being presented with the award, Inq. further made a commitment to maintain its support of the STEM project by continuing to push equality within its workforce and also supporting initiatives pushing the progression of women in the ICT world.

