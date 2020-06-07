Digital order: Immigration opens work permit portal *See the link

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it is migrating from manual to e-mail based application for the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) from Monday 8th June, 2020.



A statement made available at the weekend, signed by its spokesman, Sunday James, said the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, ordered the migration.



The statement said: “companies/organisations are to check the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng for details.





“This is the first step towards automation of TWP issuance. Companies are hereby advised to avoid the use of third party for a service that is now available free and e-based. They must use their official e-mail for transactions with the service.”

