Digital skills: FG trains 6,624 in Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oyo, others states





National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has flagged off training of 6,624 Nigerians through its Digital States Initiative in commemoration of International Literacy Day.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) while delivering his keynote address at the virtual opening ceremony of the Digital States Initiative to celebrate International Literacy Day with the theme “Literacy for a Digital Nigeria”, stated that the program is aimed at equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary digital literacy skills that can facilitate Nigeria’s transition to a digital economy.



The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr Bitrus Bako Nabasu, noted that the program seeks to invest in human capital development in preparation for the impact of digitisation and digitalisation of Nigeria.



He said the International Literacy Day celebrated every September 8 is to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems that exist within our local communities and globally.



He cited the proclamation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1966 which was to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human right.



On his part, Director-General of NITDA Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi noted that digital literacy is a key pillar in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), adding that “we have an ambitious target for 95 percent literacy in Nigeria by 2030”.