Digitisation: NITDA begins capacity building for Appeal court Justices

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has collaborated with Court of Appeal through a comprehensive capacity building for its Justices.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami at the opening ceremony of a 4-Day Capacity Building on ‘IT Infrastructure and Digital Governance’ organised by NITDA for Justices of the Court of Appeal, Monday, in Abuja, said the training is aimed at protecting the country’s democracy and security.

Represented by director-general of NITDA Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi added that the judiciary have critical role to play in the actualization of the nation’s digitization.

“It is imperative for the Judiciary as a strategic partner in the development of the nation’s economy to fully embrace the adoption of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in order to improve it’s work processes and enhance productivity”, he said.

He noted that the ungoverned space of the digital age has given rise to challenges and it was important for all Justices to be proficient in the use of digital tools to ease their work processes, safeguard their data and make decisions easily.

“The ungoverned space in the digital age has been a big challenge to the security and democracy of our dear nation and you are the only people who can help our democracy and our nation in this regard,” Pantami stated.

He argued that technology is being relied on for information security and is now being used as a powerful influence on our everyday lives.

“We live in an era whereby things that happen online have physical presence in our offline world,” he added.

The Minister also noted that the Judiciary plays an important role in translating laws, in this regard, to ensure that anything illegal offline must also be illegal online and vice versa.

He opined that unguarded space has been affecting democracy and the civil justice. “These technologies are unprecedented, changing everything and disrupting the way we do things, so we need to use our law to solve these problems,” he said.

The President Court of Appeal Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, while delivering her address appreciated the intervention of the Minister and NITDA DG in organising the training which she claimed would be enlightening to the Justices and ease their work.