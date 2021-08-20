Digitize operations: Why staff may lose their jobs soon- CAC RG

The Registrar General/CEO of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar. has said some staff may lose their jobs as the Registry continues to digitize its operations.

In a press release issued on Friday in Abuja by the Director, Public Affairs, Ukaga Edward explained that the CAC RG noted this during a working visit to the CAC Port Harcourt office recently .

He stressed that now that technology was fast taking over the hitherto manual processes in the Commission, there was urgent need for the staff to make themselves relevant to the system.

The Registrar General further stated that in view of the ongoing reforms there was need for noncompliant Staff to embrace technology to enable the Commission reassign schedules to those that may require on boarding.

Garba Abubakar therefore said the Commission was committed to ensuring continued training and retraining of its workforce to realize its objectives.

He applauded their efforts towards ensuring success of the just concluded stakeholders forum in Port Harcourt and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Port Harcourt Nodal Office, Godwin Ononokponor (Deputy Director) expressed delight over the visit and pledged their commitment to the improvement of service delivery to Customers.