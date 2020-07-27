Dignity Finance posts N84.5m profit after tax

Financial services provider, Dignity Finance and Investment Limited (DFIL) has declared a profit after tax (PAT) of N84.45 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

This was even as the company approved the payment of N50 million dividend to its shareholders.

The announcement, which was made by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Engr Ahmed Ibrahim, at its 10th annual general meeting (AGM) over the weekend represents a 150 per cent growth from the previous year’s figure of N33.84 million.

Ibrahim also announced that the company’s gross earnings in the year under review hit N539 million. The figure is N98 million more than its gross earnings of N341 million in 2018.

The meeting, which was attended by the directors, shareholders, customers and staff of the company, was held physically and virtually in line with COVID-19 response protocols.

In his opening remarks, Ibrahim thanked the shareholders, staff, customers and directors for their trust, hard work, commitment and resilience in the last 10 years, and for sustaining and growing the institution to its enviable position.

He particularly thanked the Managing Director, Mallam Yahaya Yusuf for the growth trajectory which has placed the company as one of the biggest and strongest finance companies in Nigeria.

Ibrahim also announced the Board’s approval of the appointment of Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu as the incoming MD/CEO, subject to CBN’s approval.