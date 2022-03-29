Dikko to S/Kaduna youth: Take over political affairs from the elderly

An aspirant to the seat of Kaduna South senatorial district at the National Assembly, Mr Samson Monday Dikko has enjoined the youth of the area to take over the political space from the elderly people.

Dikko, who stated this during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zonkwa, headquarters of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, weekend, strongly expressed interest in vying for the senatorial seat come 2023.

He said since the return to democratic rule in Nigeria, it has been the elderly people manning the affairs of Southern Kaduna with the youth relegated to the background.

While assuring the people of quality representation if given the opportunity, Dikko also told them that as a youth in his early forties, he would live up to their expectations.

Earlier, Dikko’s campaign director, Mr. Timothy Chindo Hassan said Dikko reminded the aspirant to work hard in order to emerge victorious at the 2023 general elections.

Hassan urged the electorate to do themselves good by giving Dikko the opportunity to represent them at the Senate.

Also speaking, Mr Dikko’s wife told the gathering that she would team up with her husband to lift up Southern Kaduna using her external connections.

In a remark, the Zangon Kataf local government chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Bassa said the party will give all aspirants a level playing ground.

He wished Monday Dikko well in his electioneering.

Blueprint reports that the Dikko campaign team was given a rousing welcome in Zangon Kataf local government area.