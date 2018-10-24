Diko youths donate books to schools

Barrister George Sabo Koce had said a nation, society or community

that doesn’t read or have knowledge of education is generally

considered backward.

Sabo Koce stated this when he was guest speaker at a public lecture

and donation of books titled Promoting Reading Culture for a Better

Community, organized by the Diko Youth Development Association, a

neibouring Niger community with the federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Koce said we are in an era when books gather dust on shelves while the

internet business booms. “Reading has become an activity that is

embarked upon when one is preparing for exams and students seldom read

their course books,” he said.

He noted that the better the kind of books we read, the better and

more refined our thoughts and activities become and indeed the more

our horizons are widened.

President, Diko Youth Development Association (DYDA), Nimrod Koce in

his welcome address, revealed that the programme was part of

activities of the association towards community development, saying

the association intended to do more with the support of stakeholders.

He stated that the exercise was also to encourage reading culture and

support school libraries within the community.

In his good will message, a community leader, Hon Justice Usman Ishaku

acknowledged the efforts of DYDA and promised to continue to

contribute his own quota to the development of the community that made

him.

He said more of such programmes should be encouraged to improve the

developmental status of the community and leaders’ potentials for the

younger ones.

Chairman, Planning committee, Daniel Chindo, while appreciating the

guest for honouring the event, said the donation of books was still

ongoing as old and new books were welcome.

The event witnessed donation of books to 16 schools, ranging from

primary to secondary levels.

