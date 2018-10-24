Diko youths donate books to schools

Barrister George Sabo Koce had said a nation, society or community
that doesn’t read or have knowledge of education is generally
considered backward.
Sabo Koce stated this when he was guest speaker at a public lecture
and donation of books titled Promoting Reading Culture for a Better
Community, organized by the Diko Youth Development Association, a
neibouring Niger community with the federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Koce said we are in an era when books gather dust on shelves while the
internet business booms. “Reading has become an activity that is
embarked upon when one is preparing for exams and students seldom read
their course books,” he said.
He noted that the better the kind of books we read, the better and
more refined our thoughts and activities become and indeed the more
our horizons are widened.
President, Diko Youth Development Association (DYDA), Nimrod Koce in
his welcome address, revealed that the programme was part of
activities of the association towards community development, saying
the association intended to do more with the support of stakeholders.
He stated that the exercise was also to encourage reading culture and
support school libraries within the community.
In his good will message, a community leader, Hon Justice Usman Ishaku
acknowledged the efforts of DYDA and promised to continue to
contribute his own quota to the development of the community that made
him.
He said more of such programmes should be encouraged to improve the
developmental status of the community and leaders’ potentials for the
younger ones.
Chairman, Planning committee, Daniel Chindo, while appreciating the
guest for honouring the event, said the donation of books was still
ongoing as old and new books were welcome.
The event witnessed donation of books to 16 schools, ranging from
primary to secondary levels.
