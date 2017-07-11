Dilichukwu beams grassroots search on ‘girl-child’ Yusuf named Ezenwa, Odey, 28 others for CHAN

By Raphael Ede Enugu

Th e Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Sports Council has expressed its readiness to channel its focus on the development of girl-child using soccer as a veritable tool even as the FCT Female football gets underway this weekend. Director FCT Sports Council, Chief (Mrs) Dilichukwu Onyedinma who was speaking ahead of the week long competition exclusively designed for young Women at various centers within the nation’s capital said eff orts are on top gear by the current administration to ensure massive concentration of sporting activities for the female folks.

According to her, “As a sports administrator, I came from football background after holding diff erent positions both nationally and in FCT. So I think I have to give back. I have already presented this issue to FCT administration and they are happy about it. “We are paying lip service to sports development. In FCT and any other part of the country, the league is designed basically for the male. But we want to take the lead and introduce the league for our young girls and take them off the street so that they can be more responsible mothers in the future. “One of the reasons of organizing this tournament is to build FCT team that will eventually represent Abuja at competitions such as National Sports Festival. Th e best way to get a formidable team to represent us is to go grassroots.” She concluded.