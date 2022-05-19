Dingyagi hands over 34 vehicles to IGP

The Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has handed over 34 operational vehicles, comprising 15 Toyota Hilux, 16 Ford Rangers, and 3 Personnel Carrier Trunks, to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The IGP is expected to distribute the vehicles to police commands across the country.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters Wednesday in Abuja, Dingyadi urged the IGP to ensure the vehicles are put to proper use.

Her said, “We hope that those who are going to use them will make the best use of them for the good of our country, peace, and unity of our people,” Dingyadi said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving funds for procurement of the vehicles and the National Assembly for their continued support as well as other government agencies and the private sector that have been extending support to the Nigeria Police.

In his remarks, the IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, thanked the federal government for providing tools/equipment to NPF.

He said, “This year alone we have received tools/equipment to do our work and scientific aids to enable us to go e-policing. We have received 200 operational vehicles from Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), and 16 from the National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) which we have dedicated to patrolling Abuja-Kaduna. We will continue to sustain what we have been doing and those operational vehicles will also help us greatly in equipping our divisions in some of the states.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

