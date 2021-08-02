Diplomats from Brazil, India, Turkey, South Africa to be quarantined in govt facilities – PSC



The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) said Monday that diplomats that came into Nigeria through Brazil, India, Turkey and South Africa within 14 days and have not taken a valid PCR test would be quarantined in government facilities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said this at disclosure at a media briefing by members of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

He said only ambassadors and deputy ambassadors and their spouses would be allowed to quarantine in their official residences.

“There are two categories of countries, as you know, there are four countries that are under a restricted protocol and non-restricted countries. Now regarding diplomats coming from the restricted countries, or that have visited or pass through those restricted countries in the last 14 days, there’s a special protocol that we have in place now.

“Of course, everybody has to do a PCR test 72 hours before travelling. But for non-restricted countries, the diplomats coming from those countries just have to have that 72 hours, prior PCR tests, and then within seven days, do a test in any accredited private laboratory.

“If they have not taken a valid PCR test, then they would have to be quarantined in government facilities. But, but if they do have a PCR test, they still have to do a seven day self-isolation at their residence.

“If they do test positive for diplomats, and it’s mild condition, they can isolate at home. And if it’s moderate to severe, then they have to be in accredited hospital facilities.

“Now, for those diplomats coming from non restricted countries, they can get special waivers from the seven day isolation. And this will be applicable or available to high profile diplomats. And so if for instance, they are coming to meet with the President, or the Vice President, then they will qualify for a seven day isolation, then the others will now be decided on an ad hoc basis as to whether they would benefit from that waiver.

“Nevertheless, with that waiver, they would still need to be screened at the airport before entering the country. And those waivers can only be given by the Presidential Steering Committee that will be shown at the ports of entry,” he said.