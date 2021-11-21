‘Direct primaries ‘ll give Nigerians power to override governors, godfathers’

President of Peoples Life Improvement Foundation (PLIF), Sir Precious Elekima, has said that the passage of the electoral act amendment by the joint houses of the National Assembly has no doubts created a new direction in our political history.

He said Nigeria has a long way to go as truly majority of the politicians both in the ruling class and the opposition are opposed to Nigerians having the privilege and opportunity to freely elect their leaders.

Elekima who stated this in Abuja maintained that the mandatory direct primaries passed by the National Assembly gives Nigerians the political power to override the governors and god-fathers’ impunity of imposing candidates on the electorate.

“It is very sad to discover that not only the governors are opposed to the window of freedom given by the National Assembly but also by nearly all the leadership of the registered political party’s and the opposition groups.”

He noted that this scenario brings us to remember the legendary Michael Jackson film “Thriller” in which the late musician was pursuing some ghosts, unknown to him, all those with him including his girlfriend were all ghosts.

This experience, according to him, gives goose bumps because nearly all the politicians do not want the people of Nigeria to be able to freely elect the potential candidates in the political party through internal party democracy.

“Unfortunately almost all the political leadership including the opposition are all looking for a window of imposition of candidates”, ‘he lamented.

He added that this cannot be acceptable especially when power actually resides with the people by the definition of democracy.

He said, “It is so sad that the Governors are trying to emasculate the President from signing the document to law.”

Elekima noted that the whole argument against direct primaries is flawed because of the constitution of all the political parties defines how delegates would be elected in the wards, which shall be by ward congress.

“Yet, the argument is that indirect primaries is cheaper, as if there will be no congress to elect the delegates. It is like saying without a male sperm, a child can be conceived in any form.”

He said It is important to note that God is seeing and watching every ones heart. The beauty in all of this antics is that Nigerians are the victims including those opposed to the bill, until we appreciate freedom no one will win, ‘he stated.

He said the day Mr. President assent to the electoral act as amended , which includes Direct Primaries will be the day Mr President signed his name not only in Gold but also in diamond, and Nigerians will be free from the shackles of electrical fraud.