Direct primaries’ll strengthen Nigeria’s democracy – Adegoke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Olooye Adegboyega Adegoke has disclosed that indirect primaries for political parties to pick their candidates for elections will strengthen Nigeria democracy..

Olooye Adegboyega stated this on Sunday while featuring on a Solutions 93.9 FM Ibadan political programme titled, ” Politics In Focus.” monitored in Ibadan.





The APC Chieftain maintained that he is fully in support of the National Assembly for adopting direct primaries, adding, that adopting indirect primaries by political parties in the country in the last 22 years of our present democracy has turned the governors to emperors who always want to impose their wish on members of their party.



According to the APC Chieftain, direct primaries would make party members have sense of belonging as well as contribute meaningfully to the party.



Olooye Adegoke who is the Bada Balogun of Ibadanland, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act as passed by the National Assembly, insisted that the time has come to adopt new method by the political parties as it would largely reduce the influence of money in our political space.

“The mandatory direct primaries method is an opportunity for Nigerians to freely elect their leaders as it gives them the political power to override governors and god-fathers impunity of imposing candidates”, he said.

Olooye Adegoke added, ” it is very sad to discover that the governors are opposed to the window of freedom given by the National Assembly. This experience gives goose bumps because the governors do not want the people of Nigeria to be able to freely elect potential candidates in the political party through internal party democracy.’’

Speaking further, the APC Chieftainsaid Nigeria need a benevolent dictator to turn things around in the country, adding, Nigeria needs a leader who will whole heartedly work for its development and progress, noting that such a person would not care if he loses the second term bid.

