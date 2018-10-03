Direct primary:Angry FCT stakeholders demand removal of Oshiohmole

Irate youths who claimed to be indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday stormed the APC Secretariat in protest against the use of direct mode for the conduct of party primaries in the FCT.

The protesters who claimed that all contestants for the various positions in the FCT agreed for the use of indirect primary wondered why the National Working Committee would imposed the direct mode on them.

They claimed that the party was planning to impose a particular aspirant on them, pointing out that through the indirect mode, they are sure that an indigene of the FCT will emerge as the candidate of the party.

The irate youths who became violent started pulling down the security wire around the Secretariat and destroyed the billboard in front of the Secretariat while locking up the entrance into the Secretariat while daring the police to open fire on them.

The arrival of the Commissioner of Police in the FCT however prevented what would have turned into a brutal confrontation between the police and the irate you who chanted anti Oshiomhole slogans.

They however dispersed later threatening to come back within two hours if the NWC does not reverse the mode of primary from direct to indirect primary.

About nine aspirants are contesting the Senatorial primary in the FCT.

No party official was on ground when the protesters stormed Secretariat and chased away the security men at the gate.

Heavily armed policemen have taken over security in and around the APC Secretariat.