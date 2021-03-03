Diri turns Bayelsa to construction site



Few weeks after Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State marked his one year in office, Bayelsa has become a construction site.

The chairman of the directorate for project monitoring and evaluation, Engr Ebiye Tarabina, after duly inspecting most of the project sites with journalists, commended the contractor handling the AIT Ring Road to Igbogene for the level of work done on the project.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard and pace of work on the project and urged the contractor to sustain the tempo.

The chairman said “one of the objectives of the Douye Diri led administration in embarking on infrastructural development is to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.”

“He said investment in these projects has been made possible of the Government judicious application of state resources to meet the pressing needs of the people.”

The project manager Luberik construction company also appreciated the government for the projects, adding that with the determination of the present administration, the project will be completed on record time.

The chairman was accompanied on the tour by heads of department, Engineers, newsmen and support staff of the directorate.

