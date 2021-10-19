Diri urges NNRA to explore Nigeria’s space potential

The Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NNRA) is to site its South-south zonal headquarters in Bayelsa state.

The NNRA director-general, Dr. Yau Idris, disclosed this on Monday during a courtesy visit to Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri, in Government House, Yenagoa.

Dr Idris noted that the agency is a regulatory body in charge of issues relating to radiation.

According to him, the NNRA, an agency under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has 80 per cent of its activities related to oil and gas.

The agency is also responsible for regulating radiation activities in the health, mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors among others.

Dr Idris stated that the increase in the agency’s activities agency and the need to expand informed the decision to approach the Minister of State Petroleum, who approved the siting of the office in Yenagoa.

In his response, Governor Diri said locating the agency’s office in the state is a welcome development that would benefit the people.

The governor however, urged the agency to move beyond oil and gas and explore other areas like space that would contribute to the development of the country as the world economy is moving away from oil and gas.

Senator Diri also appreciated the Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, for approving the zonal headquarters for the state.

While appreciating members of the National Assembly from Bayelsa for setting their political differences aside to work for development of the state, he said that what should be paramount in their stewardship should be bequeathing a better society to the next generation.

His words: “Your agency is welcome to our state. Bayelsa is peaceful and and looking for investors and partnership with all well-meaning corporate and private bodies.

words. We request for more agencies, ministries, departments and parastatals to have their offices here.

“I appreciate the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources and the Bayelsa State House of Representatives Caucus, especially the deputy chairman, Petroleum Upstream Committee, Hon Preye Oseke, who has been in touch with government and made this possible.

“As we are in the saddle of governance, the only choice we have is to work in unity and leave development for our children. Let us not leave a Bayelsa of hatred, war and illiteracy, sickness and disease to our children. Let’s make Bayelsa and Nigeria a state and country our children will be proud of.”