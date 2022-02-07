Diri’s 2nd anniversary: Osinbajo, Jonathan, Ayu, others flag off projects

Bayelsa state is agog ahead of activities marking the second anniversary in office of Governor Douye Diri.

Governor Diri will be two years in office on February 14 but the anniversary activities commences today, Monday, February 7.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, are among prominent personalities invited for the celebrations.

Others are former governor of the state, Senator Seriake Dickson, members of the National Assembly, religious and traditional leaders.

According to a statement by Bayelsa state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, who is also chairman of the Media/Publicity Committee, a two-week programme of activities involves inauguration of projects by Dr. Jonathan, Oyo state governor, Oluseyi Makinde, his counterparts, namely Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Chief Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Others on the line-up are Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, immediate Bayelsa state governor, Senator Seriake Dickson and Dr. Ayu.

Vice President Osinbajo will perform the historic flag-off of the bridge construction project linking Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw local government area from Angiama community on the Yenagoa-Oporoma road on February 17.

Projects scheduled for inauguration include the Bayelsa mega media complex housing the state radio and television stations as well as the newspaper corporation, the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme complex, the New Yenagoa City link bridge and access roads, Igbedi community road, Elebele Bridge and the Nembe Unity Bridge.

Also slated for inauguration are the Igbogene-Okarki road, transport terminal building and lecture halls and laboratories at the Bayelsa Medical University.

Other activities include groundbreaking ceremonies of the Smart Learning Centre housing the Diri Industrial Skill and Entrepreneurial Training Centre and that of the new commissioners’ quarters as well as flag-off of the dry season farming in the state and a made-in-in-Bayelsa agric expo.