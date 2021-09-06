Discard use of professors to conduct elections, IPAC urges INEC

Ahead of the November 6, Anambra gubernatorial polls, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to discard the use of academics in the conduct of elections, “especially, professors that are not sufficiently skilled in elections management practices.”

In place of the professors, IPAC canvassed the deployment of management and staffers of the commission for the conduct of elections, arguing that many of INEC staff and management are better equipped to undertake this task.

Chairman of the council Dr Leonard Nzenwa at the third quarterly Consultative meeting with political parties, advised the commission “to put its best leg forward to conduct the polls in such a manner that no one would be left in doubt that the commission have come of age and means to enthrone transparent and credible elections in the country.”

Nzenwa also urged security agencies to go after those beating the drums of war and those threatening to rig the Anambra election.

“We advise that use of academics especially professors that are not sufficiently skilled in elections management practices should be discarded and management and staffers of the Commission be deployed for elections as many of them are equipped to undertake this task.

“Also, those beating the drums of war and those threatening to rig the election should be apprehended and handed over the law enforcement agencies. Already, a notable figure amongst these candidates has been boasting that he is going to rig the elections as nobody would stop him.

He said the council is “deeply concerned with every other stakeholders misgivings about the troubling issue of internal party democracy and how instead of abating, we seem to have driven neck deep into it to the point where the judiciary have not only become stand-in cheerleaders to all the anti-democratic shenanigans buffeting the political parties in Nigeria but our learned friends, the lawyers in their acts are in inexorably driving the death nail to coffins of progress of political parties in the country.”

He noted that “conflicting judgments from the court of competent jurisdiction in the country on political matters have become embarrassing and theatrical.

He continued, “The pillar to post legal assault on one another and forum shopping by litigants and lawyers is not helping our political processes neither is it conferring any level of dignity on our democratic journey.”

He also hailed the intervention by the Chief Judge of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed to stem this development by summoning the chief Judges of the states where these judgments were obtained.

The IPAC chair acknowledged that the political parties have not fared well in terms of internal party democracy and legal ambush of the parties and the commission.

“Indeed, we have looked at ourselves in the mirror and done deep introspection that we as political parties can do better than we are currently doing. No entity or individual would make any meaningful progress when pulled on all sides by legal ambushing as currently faced by many political parties and the commission.

“At the last count, at it relates to Anambra polls alone are over 30 cases at different courts for adjudication.

“It’s our greatest desire, even as we apply our greatest might to steer clear of litigation as its proven over time that it has neither helped the growth of our nascent democracy or positioned our political parties to be effective drivers of democracy and the culture it needs to grow it,” he said.